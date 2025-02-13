Denis to be honoured at special ceremony

Dennis Cummins will be honoured at a ceremony at the Crown Plaza Hotel

THE Federation of Irish Sport has announced that Dennis Cummins has been named Active South Dublin’s 2024 recipient of the Volunteers in Sport Awards.

Dennis will be honoured at a special awards ceremony on Friday, February 18, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown, alongside a volunteer from every county in Ireland (four from Dublin) in recognition of their dedication and passion for their local club.

Dennis Cummins is a founding member of Peamount United and has served the club tirelessly for over 41 years.

His unwavering support for women’s soccer has helped Peamount United achieve immense success, including winning numerous leagues and cups and competing in the UEFA Champions League.

His influence extends beyond the pitch, with several Peamount alumni representing Ireland at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Dennis has also maintained a strong relationship between Peamount United and Peamount Hospital since 1983.

He regularly visits the hospital, maintaining the football pitch used by the club’s teams and organising festive visits from Santa and the Senior Women’s Team for long-term patients.

Even at 80 years old, Dennis can still be found maintaining the club’s pitches on his tractor, embodying the spirit of volunteerism.

Throughout November and December 2024, the Federation of Irish Sport called on the public, sports clubs, Local Sports Partnerships and Governing Bodies to nominate volunteers whose contributions have made a meaningful difference.

This year’s awards saw a record number of nominations from over 53 sporting disciplines, reflecting the incredible diversity of volunteering in Ireland.

Every week, 460,000 volunteers dedicate their time to support 1.47 million club members around the country to keep them engaged and active, making a social and economic contribution valued at €1.5 billion annually.

These volunteers are the backbone of Irish sport, keeping communities active, healthy, and connected.

Speaking about the importance of the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said: “The Federation of Irish Sport is proud to celebrate our volunteers in sport and to pay tribute to these incredible individuals who give their time and energy to enrich Irish sport and strengthen communities.

“These awards are a vital nationwide recognition of the scale of volunteering that is required every week to support 1.47 million club members around the country.”