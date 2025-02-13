‘Your costume is deadly. It was unreal’ Jack told

“Your costume is deadly. It was unreal. Go and relax now!” beamed Ballyfermot-born Karen Byrne when judging another eventful weekend on ‘Dancing With the Stars’, which saw Tallaght native and Taekwondo athlete Jack Woolley and his pro dancer, Alex Vladimirov, face a little less stress as they danced a Paso Doble to Finland’s Eurovision 2023 runner-up, Cha Cha Cha by Käärijä.

Having won immunity from this week’s first Dance-Off with their leaderboard-topping American Smooth last week, Jack and Alex cannot be eliminated and have booked their place in next week’s show; they were delighted to score a total of 35 points.