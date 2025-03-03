Search
Derelict doctor’s surgery put up for sale for €425,000
The former doctor’s surgery and residence in Kingswood

Derelict doctor’s surgery put up for sale for €425,000

Alessia MicalizziMarch 3, 2025 10:27 am

A former doctor’s surgery and residence in Kingswood Heights was put up for sale at €425,000.

The property that was derelict for a few years is a double fronted semi-detached home, with “huge potential” according to Young’s Estate Agents listing.

