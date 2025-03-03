Search
Transfer of city council lands to HSE proposed at link road
HSE and DCC Cherry Orchard access rd

Maurice GarveyMarch 3, 2025 10:34 am

THE transfer of Dublin City Council lands in Cherry Orchard to the HSE is proposed at the Dublin South Central area meeting this week.

The HSE has constructed a link road as per terms of a previous agreement with the city council in 2005.

