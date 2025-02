The security vehicle in the parking bay in The Square

“Disabled people are being treated the same way as rubbish,” said a man who had to fight broken-down vehicles and skips abandoned on disabled parking spots.

On St Stephen’s Day, Phelim Warren (58), of Belgard Heights, Tallaght, drove to The Square with his wife Louise who has reduced mobility due to fibromyalgia and holds a Disabled Person’s Parking Card.