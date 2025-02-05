Search
City Council seeks €132m loan to fund St Michael’s estate development
St Michael’s Estate

City Council seeks €132m loan to fund St Michael’s estate development

Maurice GarveyFebruary 5, 2025 11:49 am

COUNCILLORS on Dublin City Council will be asked to approve a major loan for the local authority next month to fund a residential development in Inchicore.

Dublin City Council needs to borrow €132.5m to fund its first cost-rental apartments at the former St Michael’s estate, according to The Irish Times.

Read More


Council crews respond to 222 call outs during storm

News

SOUTH Dublin County Council crews responded to 222 call outs for reported incidents during Storm Éowyn.Over 150 trees fell or were damaged...

Over 1,000 new homes built in Clondalkin in the last 12 months

News

With 1,054 new homes built in 2024, Clondalkin saw the second-highest number of dwelling completions in the country, according to a CSO...

Suspended sentence for a city council worker who used lorry to transport drugs

Ballyfermot

A Dublin City Council worker who was caught transporting cannabis in his work vehicle has been given a suspended sentence, reports Sonya...

Five years for man who said he would ‘slit children’s throats’

News

A man who attempted to “extort two innocent people” by threatening to slit children’s throats, burn down one of their family homes...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST