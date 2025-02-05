City Council seeks €132m loan to fund St Michael’s estate development
COUNCILLORS on Dublin City Council will be asked to approve a major loan for the local authority next month to fund a residential development in Inchicore.
Dublin City Council needs to borrow €132.5m to fund its first cost-rental apartments at the former St Michael’s estate, according to The Irish Times.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
