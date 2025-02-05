Search
Eamonn’s ‘impressive record of community and political service’
Eamonn Walsh, former TD and councillor

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 5, 2025 11:27 am

FORMER Labour TD Eamonn Walsh left “an impressive record of community and political service,” as he passed away on Sunday, January 26, at the age of 79.

Originally from Carrick On Suir, Co Tipperary, Mr Walsh lived in Limekiln Green, Greenhills.

He was a TD for Dublin South-West from 1992 to 1997 and a councillor for Terenure-Rathfarnham in South Dublin County Council from 1999 to 2009.

Before being elected for the Dáil at the 1992 General Election, he had served as a councillor for Dublin County Council in 1991.

Tallaght councillor Mick Duff (Ind), who started off with Labour in 2009 just as Mr Walsh retired from his political career, remembered him with heartfelt words.

“Eamonn was a wonderful human being, a compassionate individual and very caring for the community.

“He was a champion of the underdog, and absolutely tried his best to help all those who experienced deprivation.

“A socialist to his backbone.”

Cllr Duff recalled the precious advice Mr Walsh would give him and the other younger councillors and said he will be missed by people of any political colour across Greenhills and beyond.

“He started by campaigning for housing rights in the 1960s.

“He was the first person from Carrick-on-Suir to be elected as a TD and this made them very proud.

“He will also be fondly remembered in St Aidan’s, where he worked as an art teacher.

“I pay my sincerest condolences to his family.”

Former Fianna Fáil councillor for Tallaght, Charlie O’Connor, also offered his “deepest sympathy” to the Walsh family.

“My friend and colleague Éamonn leaves behind him an impressive record of community and political service, and his loss will be felt by many,” he said.

The two worked together within South Dublin County Council, Limekiln Farm Community Council, and Dublin Community Games.

Éamonn Walsh passed in Tallaght University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He will be missed by his wife Elizabeth, his children Eamonn, Eoin, and Orla, his four grandchildren and his siblings Noel and Frances.

