Calls to replace community centre board with an ‘impartial’ group

A COUNCILLOR is calling for the board of a community centre to be replaced with an “impartial” group after discovering that at least one member of the local council sits on the board, which cancelled her public meeting at the centre weeks before the general election.

Last November, Cllr Linda de Courcy (Ind Ire) booked and paid for a room at Saggart Schoolhouse community centre to discuss an increase of burglaries and anti-social issues in the area.