Search
Calls to replace community centre board with an ‘impartial’ group
Saggart Schoolhouse community centre

Calls to replace community centre board with an ‘impartial’ group

Maurice GarveyFebruary 5, 2025 11:23 am

A COUNCILLOR is calling for the board of a community centre to be replaced with an “impartial” group after discovering that at least one member of the local council sits on the board, which cancelled her public meeting at the centre weeks before the general election.

Last November, Cllr Linda de Courcy (Ind Ire) booked and paid for a room at Saggart Schoolhouse community centre to discuss an increase of burglaries and anti-social issues in the area.

Read More


This weeks front pages – January 30, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Water disruption is becoming a real possibility

News

The likelihood of significant water supply disruption in the Greater Dublin Area is becoming a real possibility, reported South Dublin County Council.Water...

Grant of €21 million for council to progress active travel facilities and school road safety

News

South Dublin County Council received a €21.5 million grant from the National Transportation Authority (NTA) to progress with active travel facilities and...

Over 1,000 new homes built in Clondalkin in the last 12 months

News

With 1,054 new homes built in 2024, Clondalkin saw the second-highest number of dwelling completions in the country, according to a CSO...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST