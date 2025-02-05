Ninety years a-growing for St Agnes Church, with a Mass of Celebration and a blessing

ST AGNES Church in Crumlin celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and will be hosting a special Mass on February 2 – all are welcome to attend.

The date of consecration for St Agnes Church was February 10, 1935, by Archbishop Byrne.

St Agnes pastoral council is preparing a few events throughout 2025 to mark the occasion.

On Sunday, February 2, the 12.30 pm Mass will be a Mass of Thanksgiving for the presence of the Salesian Order in the parish.

The Salesians are an integral part of the parish community since their involvement from 1970 and have contributed hugely to the development of the parish and church.

To honour the presence of the Salesians, the parish will unveil and bless a commissioned stained-glass image of St John Bosco, their founder, at the end of Mass on February 2.

This will be followed by a cup of tea/coffee in the parish centre which all are welcome to attend.

Fr Eunan McDonnell, Provincial of the Salesians, will be the main celebrant along with other Salesians.

St Agnes Church was built to accommodate the growth of the village of Crumlin in the 1930s.

It was designed in the Hiberno-Romanesque style.

Apart from the restoration of the church roof and the refurbishment of the stained-glass windows, little construction was undertaken until 2013, when a major transformation of works enriched the spiritual experience of the congregation.

Today parishioners enjoy wonderful natural lighting through the stained glass windows when attending services at St Agnes.