Dolcain House seeking IPA accommodation exemption
A SECTION 5 Declaration application has been lodged to South Dublin County Council, seeking exempted development status for Dolcain House in Clondalkin.
The former SIAC head office has housed single males classed as International Protection at the site since October 2022.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
