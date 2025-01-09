Search
A Section Five application has been lodged for Dolcain House on Monastery Road

Dolcain House seeking IPA accommodation exemption

Maurice GarveyJanuary 9, 2025 12:27 pm

A SECTION 5 Declaration application has been lodged to South Dublin County Council, seeking exempted development status for Dolcain House in Clondalkin.

The former SIAC head office has housed single males classed as International Protection at the site since October 2022.

