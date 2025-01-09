“One of the reasons I’ve come back is to work with Stephen Kenny again”

ST PATRICK’S Athletic have strengthened their squad by signing Sean Hoare to the club on a multi-year contract.

Having initially joined their U19s in 2012, he spent five seasons at Richmond Park, the 30-year-old defender returns after successful spells at Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers.

Sean made 98 appearances during his first spell in Inchicore, of the current St Patrick’s Athletic squad, only Chris Forrester, Jamie Lennon, Jay McClelland, Anto Breslin and Joe Redmond have made more appearances for the club.

He played his first senior game for St Pat’s in 2013, before making his league debut the following season (2014) as The Saints won the 2014 FAI Cup, as well as EA Sports League Cups in 2015 and 2016.

During his time in Inchicore, Hoare completed with a degree in Business and Accounting at Maynooth University via the St Patrick’s Athletic / Maynooth University Scholarship Programme.

Sean departed for Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk at the end of the 2016 campaign, and went on to win two League of Ireland Premier Division titles (2018 and 2019), two League Cups (2017 and 2019) and two FAI Cups in a successful four year term at Oriel Park, scoring in both of their 2018 and 2020 FAI Cup final wins at Aviva Stadium.

The former Ireland U21 international was named in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Season in 2018 and 2019.

Sean signed for Shamrock Rovers ahead of the 2021 season, winning three league titles in a row during his four seasons there.

Hoare, who will wear the number 2 shirt at Richmond Park, said: “St Pat’s has a soft spot in my heart so I’m delighted to be back and I’m looking forward to getting going with the lads.

“I had a very successful first spell here, winning the FAI Cup and a couple of League Cups and being part of the 2013 squad that won the League, it was a great experience being around those lads even though I didn’t feature in the League that season.

“I joined St Pat’s to go to Maynooth University on the Scholarship Programme, so I was able to combine that with beginning my professional career and learning every day so it was a great time.

“One of the reasons I’ve come back is to work with Stephen Kenny again.

“He’s the best Manager in the country, he’s proven that at such a high level and he’s proven that he wins things in the League of Ireland.

“Things have aligned and I feel like this is the right move for me at this time and I’m really happy.

“It felt comfortable being back in the St Pat’s colours for my signing photos and I’m looking forward to getting going.”