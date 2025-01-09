Medals galore for Bliss Gymnastics members

Nineteen gymnasts from Bliss Gymnastics club brought home medals from the “Splitz Tumbling Competition” in Enniskillen last month

NINETENN young gymnasts from a local club stood out at a competition in Northern Ireland as each of them brought a medal back home.

Bliss Gymnastics, a Club training in Kingswood and Balgaddy, attended the “Splitz Tumbling Competition” in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh last month.

Ten gold medals, seven silver medals, and two bronze medals were won on the day that will go down in the club’s history.

“The girls trained very hard, and they did amazing in what was a very tough competition with multiple strong clubs from Northern Ireland,” said head coach Sophie Toomey.

The club’s youngest competitors, Heidi (5) and Eve (6) kicked off the successful day as they placed first in level A of their respective age categories.

“This was their first ever competition and they performed amazing routines,” commented Ms Toomey.

In the following session, Eabha (7) grabbed the first silver medal of the day by placing second in Level A in her category, and Ciara (7) was first in her category’s Level D, “very difficult for her age,” explained the coach.

Six medals were earned in the age categories 8 and 9, with Sophie and Lola getting the highest scores in the “very big division” of Level A Age 8, Naomi being third in the category’s Level B, Emma topping Level A Age 9, and Miya and Madion coming first and second in Level B.

Moving to the older gymnasts, Casey and Kourtney placed first and second in Level B of the Age 11 Category, and Cora and Emily came second in the category’s Level C and D respectively.

Roisin, competing for Level B in the Age 12 category “wowed the judges and earned herself first place,” said Ms Toomey.

Ava, also aged 12, was the “highest-level gymnast of the day,” according to the coach, as “she did a superb job to get the gold medal” in her category’s Level E.

Molly (10) wrapped up the competition with one more silver medal won in another “very big division” of her category, while Klaudija and Chloe, also aged 10, came second and third in the category’s Level A.