Double blow for the Hoops as Farrugia and Kenny Depart

SHAMROCK Rovers have been dealt a significant blow as leading lights, Neil Farrugia and Johnny Kenny, have left the club, reports Rory Merriman.

Farrugia, a fan favorite at Tallaght Stadium, has signed for League One side Barnsley on a free transfer after his contract expired.

The versatile 25-year-old, winger spent four years with the Hoops, making over 120 appearances netting on 11 occasions.

Farrugia’s performances in Europe this season, including a goal in a 3-0 UEFA Conference League victory over Borac and a strong showing at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, caught the attention of several suitors.

Barnsley’s sporting director, Mladen Sormaz, expressed delight at the signing, citing Farrugia’s experience and versatility as key assets for the promotion-chasing side.

Farrugia himself is eager for the next step, revealling: “This is a big club full of ambitions, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Kenny has returned to Celtic following a highly successful loan spell with Shamrock Rovers.

The 21-year-old forward, who joined Celtic from Sligo Rovers in 2021, rediscovered his form in Dublin, netting seven goals in the conference league to help Rovers reach the knockout stage of the competition.

Kenny’s performances have reignited hopes of a breakthrough at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers.

Speaking about his return, Kenny said, “It’s my dream to play for Celtic.

“The goals in Europe are probably worth two or three in the league. Hopefully, I’ve done enough to get a chance.”

The departures of Farrugia and Kenny leave significant gaps in the Shamrock Rovers squad as they prepare for the 2025 season.

In addition, defender Sean Hoare has also exited Tallaght Stadium, and speculation surrounds potential moves for players like Oxford United goalkeeper Ed McGinty.

Rovers now face the challenge of rebuilding as they aim to maintain their dominance in domestic football and continue their European progress.

Shamrock Rovers will travel to Norway next month where they face Molde in the first of two legs of the knockout stages on February 13th.

They welcome the Norwegians to Tallaght for the second leg on February 23rd.