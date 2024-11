A DRIVE-BY gun attack in which a number of shots were fired at a vehicle in Clondalkin on Sunday (November 17, 2024) is being linked to the ongoing feud in the area.

TD Mark Ward (SF) says the drive-by which occurred in Shancastle, is the latest in a long line of violent incidents in a feud between warring criminal gangs in North Clondalkin which has “escalated” recently.