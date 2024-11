Senator Seery Kearney with Sam and Odette Doran at The Crescent Building in Park West

GOOD news for long-suffering residents at The Crescent Building in Park West, who received confirmation of an early Christmas present in the form of €10.8m in government funding to fix the fire defects in the building.

It forms part of a pilot scheme announced last month that will reimburse owners of defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments for costs to carry out repair work.