Garda ‘fully believed that I was going to be killed for doing my job’
Echo StaffNovember 25, 2024 10:04 am

A garda has told a court that when he was staring directly at “two black barrels of a shotgun” the only thought in his head was that his mother would never get over his death, reports Sonya McLean.

Garda Michael Fox read his victim-impact statement in the sentence hearing of Michael Donoghue (21), who was brandishing a double-barrel shotgun when he approached the garda and his colleagues as they sat in a garda patrol car in Dublin last year.

