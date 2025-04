A man who claims efforts to repay gambling debts led him into involvement in an almost half a million euro cannabis grow house operation has been jailed, reports Fiona Ferguson.

Aurimas Matusa (46) of Hallwell Crescent, Lucan, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cannabis plants at Foxborough Drive, Lucan, on February 28, 2025 . He has no previous convictions.