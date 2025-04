A NEW primary health care centre in Clondalkin opened last year but has “unacceptable” levels of vacancies, according to Dublin Mid-West TD, Mark Ward (SF).

In response to a parliamentary question by Ward, the HSE confirmed vacancies in almost all the staffing roles for the Boot Road centre, which opened in May 2024.

