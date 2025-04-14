Mother applies to 40 schools but still can’t find a class place
“My son doesn’t understand why he’s so alone,” said a Tallaght mother who can’t get a suitable school place for her child with special needs despite numerous applications.
Only this year, Aoife Sandford applied to over forty schools, “from Saggart to Inchicore, and in the whole Dublin 24, Dublin 22, and Dublin 12 areas.”
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
