Public are encouraged to nominate hospital heroes

At the launch of the 2025 TUH Heroes Sharon Larkin, Director of HR and John Kelly Interim CEO

Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) is very pleased to report that the public can now nominate a member of their staff for a special Hero Award.

The Patient Experience Award is open to a public vote and gives patients and their families the opportunity to recognise a staff member who has delivered exceptional care or gone above and beyond.

The Awards are in their seventh year and the ceremony is a popular event in the Hospital calendar for staff and their families.

This year patients and their families can vote for their Hero by email, post, or by completing a form which can be obtained from the Hospital Reception.

As well as those options, a special online link has also been set up to receive public nominations. In making a written submission they would like you to tell them why you feel a particular staff member deserves to be put forward for the Patient Experience Award.

This year nominations for the awards will close on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Launching this year’s Awards, John Kelly, Interim CEO of TUH, said: “Our Hero Awards are a wonderful opportunity for us all to reflect each year on the extraordinary quality of care provided by our staff.

‘They are a very important event in our annual calendar and give us the chance to pause and recognise the outstanding dedication of our staff, wherever they work in direct patient care or in a support role.”

Sharon Larkin, Director of HR, reflected: “Judging the annual Staff Hero Awards is always a highlight in my calendar and a great way for the Hospital to give back to our wonderful staff.

‘The ceremony affords us the opportunity to recognise those in our midst who set such a powerful example by going the extra mile to provide an exceptional service to our patients.”

Member of the public can email their nominations for the Patient Experience Award, to TallaghtHeroes@tuh.ie or if they prefer they can post their entry to TUH 2024 Hero Entries, c/o The Human Resources Department, Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin D24 NROA.

Hospital staff can also nominate their colleagues in various other internal categories.

Nomination forms are available from the Volunteer Coffee Shop in the Hospital’s main Atrium.

Once completed the forms can be handed in to reception.