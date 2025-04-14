Thunders Bakery close due to difficult trading conditions
DIFFICULT trading conditions led to the closure of Thunders Bakery, a chain of eight outlets in Dublin including a popular store in the Ashleaf Shopping Centre in Crumlin.
Thunders first opened in 1969 but announced on its social media that it has ceased trading after 56 years in business.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
