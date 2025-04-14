Search
Thunders Bakery close due to difficult trading conditions

Maurice GarveyApril 14, 2025 9:50 am

DIFFICULT trading conditions led to the closure of Thunders Bakery, a chain of eight outlets in Dublin including a popular store in the Ashleaf Shopping Centre in Crumlin.

Thunders first opened in 1969 but announced on its social media that it has ceased trading after 56 years in business.

