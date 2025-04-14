Search
Household waste dumping caused bin removal
Household waste dumping caused bin removal

April 14, 2025

THE COUNCIL removed a bin close to a housing estate over two years ago due to the persistent dumping of household waste.

The council say the bin, which will not be replaced, was located at the end of Brookmount Avenue/Tymon Lane and the area will continue to be monitored to assess ongoing litter management needs.

