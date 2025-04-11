Hotel to house people seeking international protection
A HOTEL in Citywest has received planning exemption to provide “accommodation for people seeking international protection.”
Hotelier Brian McGettigan submitted a ‘Declaration of Exemption Section 5’ planning application in early March with South Dublin County Council for The Address Citywest.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Airbnb deny accusation of causing housing crisisNews
Short-term let platform Airbnb said they “are not the cause of long-standing housing challenges” in response to the number of listings in...
Locals are barking mad over dog mess offendersNews
In response to “an increasing issue with dog waste,” Old Bawn residents called on their neighbours to take responsibility for their action.“This...
Jannah’s loss is a ‘terrible tragedy’ for the communityNews
“Being your own person was the gift I will hold on to forever.You were never meant to adapt to a cruel world....
RSA looking for location in South Dublin for new driving test centreNews
THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) are looking for a location in South Dublin to open a new driving test centre.TD Mark Ward...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.