Hotel to house people seeking international protection

Maurice GarveyApril 11, 2025 2:27 pm

A HOTEL in Citywest has received planning exemption to provide “accommodation for people seeking international protection.”

Hotelier Brian McGettigan submitted a ‘Declaration of Exemption Section 5’ planning application in early March with South Dublin County Council for The Address Citywest.

