Echo Sport in Review: April

Emma O’Byrne (Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels and Abby Ryan (Crumlin) of Dublin after winning the Very Camogie League Division 1B final

Rhasidat Adeleke got her outdoor season off to the best possible start with a brilliant performance at the Texas Relays in Austin.

The Tallaght Athletics Club star ran the second leg in the 4x200m relay on Team International, with the four relay runners combining to run a faster time than the current world record of 1:27.46.

Tallaght Athletics Club’s Rhasidat Adeleke also had her 50th individual National

Record ratified in the latest round of ratified records.

Dublin lost to Derry on penalties in the Allianz Football Leagues Division 1 final.

The Senior Dublin Camogie secured their place in the league final after defeating Antrim 0-16 points to 0-07. A late Grace O’Shea goal would win the final for Dublin as they beat Wexford by two points.

Griffith College Éanna beat Maree 90 77 in Calasanctius College on Saturday night to secure their place in this season’s InsureMyVan.ie Super League Final

Tallaght athletes were in top form at the National Juvenile Indoor Championships with Dubem Amah topping the podium in the U17 200m in a new personal best time of 22.40.

Donore Harriers had 23 athletes competing in the national indoor juveniles in Athlone with multiple medal winners on the day.

Constantin Tabacaru and Kaillum Leech of Holohan Martial Arts won a silver and gold medal each respectively at the 2024 IMMAF Junior European Championships in Serbia

The Dublin u20s secured their place in the knockout stages of the Leinster Football Championship after seeing off Meath 0-13 to

1-7 in Parnell Park.

Peamount United clinched the U17 FAI Cup after a 2-0 win over Malahide United.

Adam Olaniyan became the first boxer from Jobstown Boxing Club to win two European gold medals after winning gold at the European Youth Championships in Croatia.

Griffith College Éanna secured the inaugural InsureMyVan.ie Super League title, thanks to a 93-61 win over Pyrobel Killester.

Loreto women’s hockey team won the EYHL Division One Championship

The Dublin intercounty Camogie team won the Very Camogie League Division 1B final after a 2-10 to 2-08 victory over Wexford.

Dublin beat Meath 3-19 to 0-12 points in the quarter-final of the Leinster Championship.

Dessie Farrell’s side would go on to win their 14th Leinster crown in a row against Louth.

Dublin retained the Leinster Minor B Ladies Football Championship a 0-17 to 2-8 victory over Wexford

Coláiste Éanna continued a superb season of schools’ basketball by adding the All Ireland u15 title to their trophy cabinet, following a 53-29 win over Presentation Bray

Templeogue Basketball Club girls u16s won the All-Ireland Club Championship after a 35-23 victory over Tolka Rovers.

Olympian and South Dublin Taekwondo star Jack Woolley was announced as Sports Star of the Month for March.

Loreto Women’s Hockey Team were announced as March Team of the Month after their EYHL championship success

St Mark’s u15s won the Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Féile Division 10 crown

Dublin ladies footballers retained their u16 Leinster crown after a 2-13 to 1-07 victory over Kildare.