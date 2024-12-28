Echo Sport in Review: March

Jack Woolley and his coach Robert Taaffe celebrate qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris

Tallaght Athletics Club raised €8,244 from their GOAL Mile run.

Israel Olatunde finished fourth in his 60m heat despite posting a season best 6.70 time at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

The first weekend in March was Dublin Ladies Basketball (DLBB) Cup Final weekend at Oblate Hall Inchicore and it saw all three Dublin Lions Juvenile girl’s teams contesting their respective finals.

Hannah Tyrrell landed a couple of late points as the Dublin Ladies Football team saw off a brave Waterford side by 2-10 to 2-7 in the National League Division One.

Dublin secured their first win away to Derry in 30 years with a 1-16 to 1-11 victory at Celtic Park in the league.

Amidst a challenging start to matters on the pitch for Shamrock Rovers, the club adopted a zero-tolerance approach to any pyrotechnics being brought into Tallaght Stadium.

Taekwondo star Jack Woolley secured a place on Team Ireland for Olympic Games where he narrowly missed out on a bronze medal.

James Kelly from Ballinascorney competed in the final round of the Rally Sport Association Northern Ireland Winter Championship.

Tallaght Martial Arts Fight team topped the medal table in Round 1 of the KBI All-Ireland National Championship 2024 and secured 27 Team Ireland positions in the Junior World Championships which were held in Hungary in August.

Following on his success in February, Cormac Dixon won the senior boys 6000m at the All-Ireland Schools Cross Country Championships.

Loreto women’s hockey team secured the EYHL league title after beating Ulster Elks 4-1

Three Rock Rovers won the Leinster Mills Cup for the fourth time in its last five editions as a brilliant first-half performance set them up for a 4-2 win over YMCA.

After making it three senior indoor titles in a row, Israel Olatunde (Tallaght AC) was announced as February Sports Star of the Month.

Abdel Laadjel from Donore Harriers ran a new personal best and set a facility record when winning the University of Central Florida Black & Gold Invitational Meet men’s 5,000m race.

Dublin Lions u18s secured a league and cup double after winning the Division One league crown.

Clondalkin’s u18s secured their place in the Leinster League semi-final after a 32-24 victory over Dundalk.

Niamh Gleeson of St Jude’s captained the Dublin Camogie team to a 1-10 to 1-03 victory over Limerick in the Very Camogie League Division 3B final.