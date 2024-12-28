Echo Sport in Review: February

Rathfarnham motorsport driver Alex Denning announced his commitment to the GT4 European Series championship for the 2024 season

The ACTIVE South Dublin Sport Star Awards in association with The Echo and South Dublin County Council took place with Olympian Ellen Walshe named the Sports Star of the Year and Tallaght Martial Arts was named Club of the Year in the Plaza Hotel.

Peamount United Women’s team won team of the year with manager James O’Callaghan also scooping manager of the year.

Lara O’Byrne of Donore Harriers became the new nationals senior women’s indoor pentathlon champion at the national championships in Abbottstown.

Three Rock Rovers won the Men’s National Indoor Hockey Championship at the Kingfisher Centre in Galway beating Railway Union 5-3 in the final.

Dublin opened their Allianz League Division One campaign with back-to-back one-point defeats to Monaghan and Mayo.

Former Irish international Stephen Elliott was announced the new Head of Football Academy at St Patrick’s Athletic.

Glenanne’s Shane O’Donoghue was named in the Irish Men’s Hockey squad for the FIH Pro League.

Ireland finished bottom of the league and suffered relegation to the FIH Nations Cup.

Following on from their success in January, Tallaght Athletics Club competed at the Dublin Juvenile Indoor Championships where members Leonard Deering and Abdullahi Adeleke won the u15 800m title and u16 60m titles respectively.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Naj Razi joined Italian Serie A side Como for a significant upfront fee.

Rhasidat Adeleke continued her record-breaking start to the year as she set a new Irish 300m record at the prestigious Millrose Games in New York with a second place 36.42 second finish.

Tallaght Athletic clubs Cormac Dixon won the senior 6000m title at the Leinster Schools Cross Country Championships in the Phoenix Park.

Colaiste Éanna retained the All-Ireland Under 19A Boys Schools League title for a third successive year after defeating Mercy Mounthawk 62-54.

Israel Olatunde retained his title at the National Senior Indoor Championships in Abbottstown.

Old Bawn’s Cora McNaughton and Sean Cronin secured their first championship of the year by winning the 2024 Munster Sailing Trophy.

Lara O’Byrne, after becoming the 2024 national senior indoor combined event champion was announced as the January Sports Star of the month.

After retaining the National Indoor Trophy, Three Rock Rovers won January Team of the month. Tallaght Athletics Club members combined to win the u17 boys 4x200m and the u19 4x200m titles respectively at the Dublin Juvenile Indoor Relay Championships.

In an Allianz League double header at Croke Park, Dublin footballers beat Kerry comfortably by 13 points while the Dublin hurlers fell to an 18-point hammering from the then-reigning All Ireland champions Limerick.