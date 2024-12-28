Search
Echo Year in Review: March 2024
“Some parents are borrowing food from friends and family, some are deciding whether to eat or heat properly,” says Karin Jonsson, manager of Quarryvale Family Resource Centre. The Quarryvale Family Resource Centre food bank supports households struggling with food poverty in Dublin Mid-West

Echo Year in Review: March 2024

Echo StaffDecember 28, 2024 8:40 pm

Tallaght woman Louise McInerney, 55, was brought back to life after suffering a cardiac arrest last December.

Tallaght woman Louise McInerney, 55, was brought back to life after suffering a cardiac arrest. She donated a defibrillator which was launched in Springfield with the first responders who helped her

Read More


Echo Sport in Review: January 2024

Sport

Former St Patrick’s Athletic player Darragh Burns signed for defending Airtricity League champions Shamrock Rovers on a season-long loan deal from English...

GOAL Mile: Get your Christmas off to a charitable start

Tallaght

The 21st annual GOAL mile takes place on the Tallaght Athletic club track on Greenhills Road on Christmas morning between 9.30am and...

Echo Year in Review: January 2024

Year in Review 2024

A parishioner described the smashing of a statue of Our Lady outside St Mark’s Church in Springfield on Christmas Eve as an...

Echo Year in Review: February 2024

Year in Review 2024

A contentious mast on Sylvan Drive in Kingswood was removed, when the telecommunications company that installed it in November 2020 decided to...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST