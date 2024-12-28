Echo Year in Review: February 2024

A group of ladies crafted their way to a fundraising feat for age-related healthcare and stroke services in Tallaght University Hospital. The well-known Easter
Chick Ladies raised over €16,000. At the presentation were – Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist Gillian Heart, Clinical Specialist Occupational Therapist Fiona Tobin,
Professor Des O’Neill, Professor Seán Kennelly, Easter Chick Lady volunteers Tina O’Toole and Phylis Gaines, TUHF’s Emma Poynton, Easter Chick Lady volunteers
Kitty Aylward, Liz Norris and Ann Carthy, Falls CNM2 Rachel Pierpoint and Easter Chick Lady volunteer Mairead O’Rourke
Photo by TUHF
A contentious mast on Sylvan Drive in Kingswood was removed, when the telecommunications company that installed it in November 2020 decided to comply with a High Court order after action by the Kingswood Heights Mast Opposition Group.
An investment of over €7 million was announced for the development of a Tallaght University Hospital Ageing Well Centre in Clondalkin village. At the unveiling were Douglas Collins (CEO, Tallaght University Hospital Foundation), Lucy Nugent, (CEO Tallaght University Hospital), Professor Sean Kennelly (Consultant Geriatrician TUH) and Angela Ring (CEO Bartra Healthcare) Photo by Conor McCabe
