Search
Echo Year in Review: February 2024
A group of ladies crafted their way to a fundraising feat for age-related healthcare and stroke services in Tallaght University Hospital. The well-known Easter Chick Ladies raised over €16,000. At the presentation were – Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist Gillian Heart, Clinical Specialist Occupational Therapist Fiona Tobin, Professor Des O’Neill, Professor Seán Kennelly, Easter Chick Lady volunteers Tina O’Toole and Phylis Gaines, TUHF’s Emma Poynton, Easter Chick Lady volunteers Kitty Aylward, Liz Norris and Ann Carthy, Falls CNM2 Rachel Pierpoint and Easter Chick Lady volunteer Mairead O’Rourke Photo by TUHF

Echo Year in Review: February 2024

Echo StaffDecember 28, 2024 8:40 pm

A contentious mast on Sylvan Drive in Kingswood was removed, when the telecommunications company that installed it in November 2020 decided to comply with a High Court order after action by the Kingswood Heights Mast Opposition Group.

An investment of over €7 million was announced for the development of a Tallaght University Hospital Ageing Well Centre in Clondalkin village. At the unveiling were Douglas Collins (CEO, Tallaght University Hospital Foundation), Lucy Nugent, (CEO Tallaght University Hospital), Professor Sean Kennelly (Consultant Geriatrician TUH) and Angela Ring (CEO Bartra Healthcare)
Photo by Conor McCabe

Read More


Echo Sport in Review: January 2024

Sport

Former St Patrick’s Athletic player Darragh Burns signed for defending Airtricity League champions Shamrock Rovers on a season-long loan deal from English...

GOAL Mile: Get your Christmas off to a charitable start

Tallaght

The 21st annual GOAL mile takes place on the Tallaght Athletic club track on Greenhills Road on Christmas morning between 9.30am and...

Echo Year in Review: January 2024

Year in Review 2024

A parishioner described the smashing of a statue of Our Lady outside St Mark’s Church in Springfield on Christmas Eve as an...

Echo Year in Review: March 2024

Year in Review 2024

Tallaght woman Louise McInerney, 55, was brought back to life after suffering a cardiac arrest last December.She donated a defibrillator which was...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST