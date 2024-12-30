Echo Sport in Review: August

Knocklyon’s Shane O’Donoghue was in action for the Ireland Olympic men’s hockey team during their 2-0 defeat against India.

There was huge disappointment for St Mary’s boxer Grainne Walsh whose Olympic debut ended in a split decision defeat to Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori in the preliminary round of the 66kg welterweight division.

Former Cherry Orchard and Celtic player Ben Quinn put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Mansfield Town.

Tallaght Athletes Sean Aigboboh, Israel Olatunde and Jack Kelly all won gold at the National Championships.

Rhasidat Adeleke finished fourth in the 400m final and also lined out for the mixed relay team where they missed out on a bronze medal by less than a fifth of a second.

Kellie Harrington, of St Mary’s boxing club in Tallaght, secured back-to-back gold medals and became the first woman to do so in Paris when she won her final bout in the lightweight 60kg division.

Ireland men’s team finished 5th in Group B, which included a 2-1 win over New Zealand with Glenanne’s Shane O’Donoghue playing a crucial role on the team.

Templeogue Swimming Club’s Ellen Walshe also had what may turn out to be a pivotal Games in her swimming career finishing 8th in the 400m Individual Medley (IM) final, 13th in the 200m IM semi-final and 22nd in the 100m butterfly.

Tallaght star Jack Woolley did his club proud, the Tallaght star lost his opening bout against the finalist Gashim Magomedov of Azerbaijan and his second bout by the tiniest of margins against Spain’s number two seed Adrian Vincente Yunta as he finished 7th overall.

Shamrock Rovers signed former Celtic striker and two-time Scottish international Marc McNulty.

Tallaght Athletics Club had tremendous success in August as athlete Israel Olatunde set a new National 100m record at the NEB Open in London, Sean O’Donnell, won the U17 100m at the Scottish Championships and Dubem Amah won the 200m at the Scottish U17 Championships with a time of 22.06.

St Kevin’s/Killian’s overcame past final disappointments to secure the Go Ahead Ireland Dublin LGFA Junior J Club Championship at St Margaret’s GAA Club on Friday after seeing off St Mary’s, Saggart 2-9 to 1-8.

Irish hockey legend and long-time Glennane Hockey Club clubman Shane O’Donoghue brought the curtain down on a glittering career, scoring in a 4-0 win against Czechia at the Sport Ireland Campus ensuring Ireland secured bronze in the Euro Qualifying Finals.