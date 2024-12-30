Echo Sport in Review: July

Tallaght’s Rhasidat Adeleke won the 400m in the Diamond League in Monaco

Dublin relinquished their All-Ireland Senior Football crown after defeat to Galway in Croke Park. The Tribesmen would go on to lose the All-Ireland final to Armagh by a point.

Lucan Harriers had seven members take part in the Irish Five Mile National Championships in the Phoenix Park.

Tallaght Athletics club athlete Rhasidat Adeleke won her first Senior 100m title in a record-breaking time of 11.13 seconds at the National Senior T&F Championships.

The event attracted the largest crowd of spectators in more than thirty years to Morton Stadium.

Israel Olatunde, also of Tallaght AC, saw success at the event as he won the Men’s 100m.

After securing a second straight Olympic qualification time in the Individual Medley in May, swimmer Ellen Walsh was announced as May Sports Star of the month.

Tallaght Community School girls soccer team won May Sports Team of the month after claiming their first U17 Leinster School’s Football Championship in over 20 years.

Lucan United added the LFA Junior Cup to their Leinster Senior League title after a convincing 4-0 victory over Wexford Bohs.

Dublin found another gear in the final quarter to pull clear of Kilkenny and qualify for the semi-finals of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship for the first time in seven years and only the second time since 1990.

The Dubs lost to eventual All-Ireland winners Cork in the last four.

Dublin ladies footballers gave up their All Ireland crown as they were beaten by Galaway in extra time.

Shamrock Rovers defeated Icelandic Champions Vikingur Reykjavík 2-1 to bank €1.7 million and set up a clash with Sparta Prague in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Rovers went on to lose 6-2 on aggregate to the Czech champions.

After winning gold in the Senior boys 1,500m at the All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships in Tullamore, Cormac Dixon was announced as June Sports Star of the Month.

Lucan United won June Team of the Month after an unbelievable season which saw them secure a league and cup double.

Tallaght AC’s Rhasidat Adeleke produced a storming run to win the 400m at the prestigious Diamond League Meet in Monaco.

The win was her first Diamond League success.

Tallaght athletes Sean O’Donnell and Gloria Oigbouchie topped the podium at the National Juvenile T&F Championships in Tullamore.