Echo Sport in Review: June

Neilstown Boxing Club celebrated its 45th anniversary.

Tallaght AC’s Rhasidat Adeleke helped the Irish mixed relay team to victory and won silver in the Women’s 400m. Adeleke smashed the Irish 400m record and set a new European U20 record in the process.

Jim Crawford’s u21s drew 2-2 with England’s u20s in a friendly match in Croatia.

The Dublin hurlers lost 3-28 to

1-18 to Kilkenny in the Leinster decider in Croke Park.

Blackforge FC rounded off a cracking season in the UCFL by adding the Challenge Cup to the Richard Knight Cup and promotion from Division 1 to the Premier Division.

The Shamrock Rovers Academy Education Programme completed a full three-year cycle for the first time.

Former Rovers players Naj Razi and Ike Orazi, now of Como 1907 and Stade Reims, both came through the system, along with current Irish international Gavin Bazunu.

Tallaght native and Taekwondo star Jack Woolley was officially selected by the Olympic Federation of Ireland to compete in Paris 2024. Woolley was defeated at the last 16 stage at the finals in the summer.

St Mary’s College clubman Terry Kennedy was selected to play for the Ireland Sevens team at the 2024 Olympics.

Ireland won two of their three pool games and finished sixth overall, after bowing out to eventual finalists Fiji in the quarter finals.

Dublin footballers secured a last-gasp draw against rivals Mayo in their last group match in the All-Ireland Championship.

Ellen Walshe claimed an outstanding gold medal in a new Irish Record in the 400m Individual Medley.

Knocklyon native and Glenanne’s men’s hockey player Shane O’Donoghue was named in the Irish Olympic men’s hockey squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ireland finished second bottom in Pool B in Paris, with one win from five games.

Attendances at domestic fixtures with League of Ireland clubs rose to over a half a million at the summer break for the first time.