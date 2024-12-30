Echo Sport in Review: May

Adam Olaniyan from Jobstown Boxing Club receives the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month award

Faughs Celtic U15 camogie team claimed the Dublin Division One Féile title.

Tallaght’s Rhasidat Adeleke ran a stunning wind-assisted race in the Texas Invitational women’s 100m final in a time of 10.84 seconds, in what would have been an Irish record had the wind limits not prevented the record from standing.

Rhasidat Adeleke continued her outstanding form as she helped both the National 4X400m women’s and mixed relay teams secure Olympic qualification and win bronze in the Mixed 4X400m relay.

Dublin minor footballers advanced to the Leinster Championship decider thanks to a dramatic late winner from St Jude’s clubman Hugh O’Neill.

Jon Daly was sacked as manager of St Patrick’s Athletic. Stephen Kenny later replaced him.

Templeogue’s Ellen Walshe smashed one of Ireland’s longest standing swimming Records at the Leinster Championships as she clocked a 4:37.94 time in the 400m Individual Medley, knocking over a second off the 1996 record of 4:39.18 held by Michelle Smith.

Dublin claimed the Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor A Camogie Shield with a 1-19 to 2-15 victory over Wexford.

Shamrock Rovers Football Club secured a ground-breaking partnership with Sharp Group, a leading fire and security solutions provider, while their u13s secured the National Cup title against Wayside Celtic.

Adam Olaniyan was announced as April Sports Star of the Month after becoming the first boxer in his club to have two European medals.

Griffith College Éanna Basketball won April Team of the Month after winning their first-ever Super League title.

Ellen Walshe secured Olympic qualification in the 400m medley

Margaret Miley of Templeogue Basketball Club was formally ratified as President of Basketball Ireland at Basketball Ireland’s 2024 AGM.

Dublin minor hurlers were denied their first provincial title in six years by Kilkenny who won 1-13 to 1-09.

Lucan United secured the Charlie Cahill Cup over St Mochta’s.

Shamrock Rovers u13 were crowned DDSL Liam Brady u13 champions after edging out local Dublin rivals Leicester Celtic with a narrow 1-0 win.