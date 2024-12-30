Search
Echo Year in Review: August
Mary Sweeney celebrated her 90th Birthday

Echo Year in Review: August

Echo StaffDecember 30, 2024 10:19 am

Comedian Al Porter raised over €4,000 for Hold On Pain Eases (HOPE), a mental health service that has a drop-in service in Tallaght village.

Al Porter with Ann Carroll, Pauline Robinson and Mary Byrne after his show in The Civic

