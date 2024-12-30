Search
Echo Year in Review: July
Sinéad Burke raised €1,000 for Heart Children Ireland.

Echo Year in Review: July

Echo StaffDecember 30, 2024 9:51 am

Former Editor of The Echo, Dermot McGrath, passed away on June 24 and Dermot’s colleagues and friends came together to say farewell.

Former Editor of The Echo, Dermot McGrath and his mother

Read More


Echo Year in Review: February 2024

Year in Review 2024

A contentious mast on Sylvan Drive in Kingswood was removed, when the telecommunications company that installed it in November 2020 decided to...

Echo Year in Review: March 2024

Year in Review 2024

Tallaght woman Louise McInerney, 55, was brought back to life after suffering a cardiac arrest last December.She donated a defibrillator which was...

Echo Year In Review: April 2024

Year in Review 2024

Clondalkin girl Lily Reilly became a world champion on, winning the under 11 competition at the Irish dancing World Championships in Glasgow.“We...

Echo Year in Review: May 2024

Year in Review 2024

Angel Hair and Beauty salon held a fundraiser for Women’s Aid on May 12 in memory of the salon owner’s sister, Sonia...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST