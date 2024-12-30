Echo Year in Review: June
A father protested outside the Dáil this week as part of his efforts to secure a home which is safe for his wife and severely autistic son.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Echo Year in Review: February 2024Year in Review 2024
A contentious mast on Sylvan Drive in Kingswood was removed, when the telecommunications company that installed it in November 2020 decided to...
Echo Year in Review: March 2024Year in Review 2024
Tallaght woman Louise McInerney, 55, was brought back to life after suffering a cardiac arrest last December.She donated a defibrillator which was...
Echo Year In Review: April 2024Year in Review 2024
Clondalkin girl Lily Reilly became a world champion on, winning the under 11 competition at the Irish dancing World Championships in Glasgow.“We...
Echo Year in Review: May 2024Year in Review 2024
Angel Hair and Beauty salon held a fundraiser for Women’s Aid on May 12 in memory of the salon owner’s sister, Sonia...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.