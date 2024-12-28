Search
Echo Year in Review: May 2024
The national weekend of Street Parties and Community Celebrations, hosted by Neighbourhood Network, took place throughout Ireland in over 820 communities. Tallaght village Street Feast was a colourful affair attended by over 50 people

Echo StaffDecember 28, 2024 10:02 pm

Angel Hair and Beauty salon held a fundraiser for Women’s Aid on May 12 in memory of the salon owner’s sister, Sonia Blount who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in the Plaza in 2014.

Clare Reddin holds a picture of her sister Sonia Blount who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in the Plaza in 2014

