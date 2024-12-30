Echo Sport in Review: September

Tallaght Athletic club’s Sean Aigboboh produced a great performance in the heats of the World U20 100m Track and Field Championships in Lima.

The National Junior champion ran a new personal best time of 10:55 and qualified for the semi-final where he finished 8th in 10.65 seconds.

Cora McNaughton and Sean Cronin achieved an 11th place finish at the 2024 British 420 Nationals.

Na Fianna man Niall Ó Ceallacháin has been announced as the new Dublin senior hurling manager on a three-year term.

Tallaght Stadium played host to a first Ireland U21 match in two years after Jim Crawford’s side slipped to a 2-2 draw at home to Latvia.

Jobstown Boxing Club had six different winners at the prestigious Emerald Box Cup.

Adam Olanyian won the 92kg title, his brother Josh won the 75kg title, Brodric Abudoire won the 63.5kg title, Luke Mulhall captured the 52kg title, Siena Fitzpatrick won the 60kg bout and Brandon Geoghegan captured the 60kg title.

The fourth annual Joe McNally Invitational Masters Football 7s tournament took place at St Anne’s GAA club Bohernabreena as St Mark’s won the title.

Four Dublin players were nominated for a PwC Camogie All Star Award, including three from St Jude’s.

Aisling Gannon, Clare Gannon and Aisling Maher made up the Jude’s representation, while Emma O’Byrne of Good Counsel Liffey Gaels was the other Dublin player nominated.

St Kevin’s Kilian’s GAA won the Division 11 league final against St Mary’s Saggart to secure a league and championship double.

Jessica Hennessy joined Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal from Shamrock Rovers.

The new North Stand in Tallaght Stadium was officially opened before the Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians game on Monday evening, increasing the capacity from 8,000 to 10,500 spectators.

After making the 400m final at the Olympics, Ellen Walshe won July Sports Star of the Month.

Tallaght swim club won July Team of the Month after their brilliant success competing at the Irish National Age Group Championships in Limerick.

Cora McNaughton of Blessington Sailing Club alongside Isha Duggan from Royal Cork Yacht Club won the 2024 Junior Champion of Champions.

Clondalkin Rugby Club opened their new €400,000 pitch at Kingswood Farm.