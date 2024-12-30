Echo Sport in Review: October

Thomas Abom awarded August Star of the Month after winning the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship

Anthony Cross claimed his fourth Emmerson Fittipaldi Trophy in the final Formula Vee race of the season.

St Mark’s finished their 2024 season with a 3-11 to 3-04 victory over St Brigid’s in the Division 12 Cup Final.

Templeogue Synge Street claimed the Go Ahead Ireland, Dublin LGFA Junior A Club Championship title with a 2-13 to 2-10 victory over Kilmacud Crokes B.

Thomas Davies Ladies Footballers won the Division 8 title after 8-10 to 0-04 win over Geraldine P Morans.

Firhouse Carmel Football Club celebrated 50 years since its formation.

St Kevin’s Kilian’s were announced as August Team of the Month after winning the Dublin LGFA Junior J Club Championship.

Templeogue Synge Street secured Senior 1 football for next year after they defeated Naomh Barrog by ten points in the Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior 2 Football Champion-ship semi-final.

Dublin footballers Niall Scully, Killian O’Gara and Lorcan O’Dell accounted for 1-8 of their 2-14 total.

Lucan Sarsfields came up trumps in the u15 Camogie Division 2 shield final as they overcame Castleknock 5-02 to 1-07.

St Mary’s Saggart ladies footballers secured back-to-back promotions as they defeated St Kevin’s Kilian’s to win the Division 11 cup final

Stephanie Roche finished her playing career in the perfect way as she scored in her swansong game for Shamrock Rovers.

St Vincent’s achieved three Dublin camogie titles for the second time in the last decade as they defeated Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-12 to 0-08

Shamrock Rovers u17 women’s team celebrated their first-ever cup victory at the level after a 5-1 victory over Athlone in the EA Sports WU17 LOI Cup final.

Cora McNaughton won September Star of the Month after she became the second-ever female in 52 years to win the Junior Champions Cup.

After claiming the O’Neil’s Cup for the first time, Knocklyon United women’s soccer team were announced as September Team of the Month.

Commercials defeated Naomh Olaf to claim the 2024 Go Ahead Ireland Dublin Intermediate Hurling Championship title.