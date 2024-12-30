Search
Echo Sport in Review: October
Thomas Abom awarded August Star of the Month after winning the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship

Echo Sport in Review: October

Echo StaffDecember 30, 2024 10:33 am

Anthony Cross claimed his fourth Emmerson Fittipaldi Trophy in the final Formula Vee race of the season.

St Mark’s finished their 2024 season with a 3-11 to 3-04 victory over St Brigid’s in the Division 12 Cup Final.

Templeogue Synge Street claimed the Go Ahead Ireland, Dublin LGFA Junior A Club Championship title with a 2-13 to 2-10 victory over Kilmacud Crokes B.

Thomas Davies Ladies Footballers won the Division 8 title after 8-10 to 0-04 win over Geraldine P Morans.

Firhouse Carmel Football Club celebrated 50 years since its formation.

St Kevin’s Kilian’s were announced as August Team of the Month after winning the Dublin LGFA Junior J Club Championship.

Thomas Abom won August Star of the Month after winning the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship.

Templeogue Synge Street secured Senior 1 football for next year after they defeated Naomh Barrog by ten points in the Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior 2 Football Champion-ship semi-final.

Dublin footballers Niall Scully, Killian O’Gara and Lorcan O’Dell accounted for 1-8 of their 2-14 total.

Lucan Sarsfields came up trumps in the u15 Camogie Division 2 shield final as they overcame Castleknock 5-02 to 1-07.

St Mary’s Saggart ladies footballers secured back-to-back promotions as they defeated St Kevin’s Kilian’s to win the Division 11 cup final

Stephanie Roche finished her playing career in the perfect way as she scored in her swansong game for Shamrock Rovers.

St Vincent’s achieved three Dublin camogie titles for the second time in the last decade as they defeated Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-12 to 0-08

Shamrock Rovers u17 women’s team celebrated their first-ever cup victory at the level after a 5-1 victory over Athlone in the EA Sports WU17 LOI Cup final.

Cora McNaughton won September Star of the Month after she became the second-ever female in 52 years to win the Junior Champions Cup.

After claiming the O’Neil’s Cup for the first time, Knocklyon United women’s soccer team were announced as September Team of the Month.

Commercials defeated Naomh Olaf to claim the 2024 Go Ahead Ireland Dublin Intermediate Hurling Championship title.

Read More


Echo Sport in Review: June

Sport

Neilstown Boxing Club celebrated its 45th anniversary. Tallaght AC’s Rhasidat Adeleke helped the Irish mixed relay team to victory and won silver...

Echo Sport in Review: July

Sport

Dublin relinquished their All-Ireland Senior Football crown after defeat to Galway in Croke Park. The Tribesmen would go on to lose the...

Echo Sport in Review: August

Sport

Knocklyon’s Shane O’Donoghue was in action for the Ireland Olympic men’s hockey team during their 2-0 defeat against India. There was huge...

Echo Sport in Review: September

Sport

Tallaght Athletic club’s Sean Aigboboh produced a great performance in the heats of the World U20 100m Track and Field Championships in...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST