Echo Sport in Review: November
Echo StaffDecember 30, 2024 10:36 am

Shamrock Rovers Women’s u17s secured a historic league and cup.

Evan Caffrey and Conor Kearns won the 2024 Premier Division with Shelbourne after they defeated Derry City 1-0 on the final day of the season.

Evan Caffrey and Conor Kearns won the 2024 Premier Division with Shelbourne after they defeated Derry City 1-0 on the final day of the season

Adam Olaniyan became World Youth Superheavyweight Champion at the competition in Montenegro.

Whitechurch Boxer Kyla Doyle won gold in the welterweight division at the World Youth Boxing Championships.

Crumlin won the Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Junior A hurling title.

Shamrock Rovers defeated Welsh Champions The New Saints 2-1 to give themselves a brilliant opportunity of making the top 24 in the UEFA Conference League.

They followed it up with a 1-1 draw away to Vienna to secure progression and become the first-ever Irish side to reach the knockout rounds of any European competition.

Brian Sweeney of Templeogue Swim Club was announced as Performance Coach of the Year at the 2024 Swim Ireland Awards for the second year in a row

St Jude’s were crowned 2024 Dublin Minor A Football champions after a 4-05 to 0-08 win over St Patrick’s Donabate in O’Toole Park

Ella Kelly and Andrew Moran both picked up awards at the 34th FAI International Awards ceremony.

Ella Kelly from Tallaght is presented with the Women’s Under-16 International Player of the Year award by Head Coach Tom Elmes

Kyla Doyle won October Sports Star of the Month.

After capturing the Go Ahead Ireland Dublin Intermediate Hurling crown, Commercials Senior Hurlers were crowned October Team of the Month.

Tallaght Athletics Club athlete Rhasidat Adeleke was named Athlete of the Year at the 123.ie National Athletics Awards

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Dylan Watts was named PFAI Player of the Year for the 2024 season.

