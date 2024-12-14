Eight records for Ellen at World Swimming Championships

Ellen Walshe ended her World Championships with fifth and sixth place Finals finishes at the World Aquatics Championships (SC) in Budapest.

Walshe will leave Budapest with eight Irish Records in the 50m and 100m Butterfly and 100m and 200m IM, and top 10 placings in the 200m IM (5th), 400m IM (5th), 100m Butterfly (6th) and 100m IM (9th) after an impressive week of racing.

On Saturday, the Templeogue swimmer swam a finals double, placing sixth in the 100m Butterfly in 55.68, just outside her new Irish Record of 55.50 from the semi-final, an hour later she was back for the 400m IM where she touched fifth in 4:29.86.

Speaking after her races Walshe who is the Active South Dublin Sports Star of the Year in association with The Echo and South Dublin County Council said ‘I’m happy enough, I knew tonight would be tough with a lot of fatigue in my legs, but happy to come away with fifth and sixth in each of the events.’

Asked about her impressive week she added: ‘I can’t really remember right now! I’m definitely feeling it but yeah, I’ve had a great week, and I couldn’t have probably asked for more, it’s a pity there wasn’t a bit more in the 400 (IM) but considering the week that I’ve had, I can’t really expect much more.’