Unprovoked attack by former boxer with 38 previous convictions left a man blind in one eye

A former boxer has been imprisoned for seven-and-a-half years for an “unprovoked attack” with a guitar which left a man blind in one eye, reports Claire Henry.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Thomas Finnegan (36) of Bawnlea Drive, Tallaght, Dublin 24, was found guilty of assault causing serious harm and production of an article in the form of a guitar at the Applegreen service station, Jobstown, Tallaght, on June 22, 2023.