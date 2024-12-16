Encouraging men to seek help in changing abusive behaviour
FiFTY NINE Tallaght men sought help to change their abusive behaviour in 2023, according to MOVE Ireland.
MOVE (Men Overcoming Violent Emotion) Ireland aim at rehabilitating men who chose to be violent in their relationships, and were happy to report a nationwide increase in men who were referred or self-referred to the service.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
