Encouraging men to seek help in changing abusive behaviour
Dr Michelle Walsh CEO MOVE

Encouraging men to seek help in changing abusive behaviour

Alessia MicalizziDecember 16, 2024 9:09 am

FiFTY NINE Tallaght men sought help to change their abusive behaviour in 2023, according to MOVE Ireland.

MOVE (Men Overcoming Violent Emotion) Ireland aim at rehabilitating men who chose to be violent in their relationships, and were happy to report a nationwide increase in men who were referred or self-referred to the service.

