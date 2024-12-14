Man (60s) rushed to hospital following serious assault in Clondalkin

A man was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital following a serious assault at a residence in Clondalkin.

The incident occurred at a property in the Kilmahuddrick area of Clondalkin on Friday between 3pm and 7.15pm.

A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A statement issued by Gardai on Saturday afternoon said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred at a domestic residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Friday 13th December 2024.

“The incident is believed to have occurred in the late afternoon to early evening, sometime between 3pm and 7.15pm, in the Kilmahuddrick area.

“A man (aged in his 60’s) was conveyed to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“An incident room has been set up at Clondalkin Garda Station.

“Gardaí are appealing to the public for information.

“Anyone present in the Kilmahuddrick Crescent or St Cuthbert’s Road area of Clondalkin, Dublin 22, between 3pm and 8pm on Friday 13th December 2024, and who may have information regarding this incident, should make contact with the Gardaí.

“Persons with mobile phone or dash cam footage, who were in the area at the time, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda Station.