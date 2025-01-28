Exciting season at The Civic: Local artist Emmet Kirwan kicks the season off

“As the curtain rises on 2025, we’re thrilled to welcome you to another vibrant and exciting season at The Civic Theatre,” states Donald Shields, Artistic Director of the Civic.

This year, they kick things off with local artist Emmet Kirwan’s critically acclaimed new show, ‘Accents,’ promising a dynamic start to what will be an extraordinary few months.

This season, they celebrate both the familiar and the new.

Beloved artists like Pat Kinevane make a welcome return, while Don Wycherley takes on the compelling role of Paddy Armstrong in a brand-new production exploring a remarkable life story.

March brings ‘Pucked,’ a novel theatrical take on hurling that’s sure to delight sports and theatre fans alike.

The Civic lineup is further enriched by two podcast events:

‘Tales from the East Stand,’ which dives into the world of Shamrock Rovers, and ‘If I Speak,’ showcasing the voice of a rising local Black podcaster, Dongo.

On the film front, they are proud to present thought-provoking screenings, including works on the Dublin-Monaghan bombings along with the world premiere of Fortune Igiebor’s short film.

Celebrating new work, we are delighted to present an exclusive first reading of ‘Angels of Mercy’ from our theatre artists in residence, Bitter Like a Lemon.

Music takes center stage with the extraordinary Honor Heffernan performing alongside The Devil’s Spine Band and a welcome return to the Ennio Morricone Experience.

While local stars comedian Enya Martin and X Factor star and now podcaster Mary Byrne light up the stage once more.

While all of this is happening, the Civic’s Education and Digital programs will continue to engage students of all ages on a new voyage of discovery.

As always, they are delighted to bring together stories, voices, and experiences that resonate with our diverse audiences.

“Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm—it is your presence that brings these performances to life. We look forward to welcoming you to The Civic Theatre this season.”