Food with Passion: Perfect Pavlova’s – Perfect Christmas Desserts

I typically find it a challenge to identify a dessert that everyone will eat after the huge feast that is Christmas dinner. In my experience, Pavlova’s are the perfect dessert as they are light and are a great get-ahead dessert that can be made on Christmas eve.

I’m sharing two of my favourites that are sure to satisfy all your guests this year!

A fruit version and a chocolate version! How bad can that be!

Prodigious Strawberry & Passionfruit Pavlova

Ingredients:

8 egg whites

500g castor sugar

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 teaspoons of cornflour

2 teaspoons of white wine vinegar

600ml of double-cream

1 teaspoon of vanilla bean paste or extract

300g fresh strawberries

25g icing sugar

6 passionfruit

Method:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and using the base of a 25cm spring form tin draw out a circle and preheat your oven to 170 Degrees. Using a free standing mixer or hand held mixer, pop the egg whites from 8 separated eggs into a large mixing bowl and mix on high speed until stiff peaks form. Add the sugar gradually one tablespoon at a time until with the mixer turned on, until the mixture is nice and shiny. Add the vanilla extract, white wine vinegar and cornflour and fold through carefully until combined. Dollop the mixture onto your prepared tin making sure to stay within the circle and using a spatula smooth the top and sides and pop into the oven reducing the temperature immediately to 120 degrees and bake for 1 hour. Turn off the oven and allow the Pavlova to cool completely. I often make this the day before serving – it also freezes well for up to one month. When ready to serve invert the Pav onto a serving dish and peel off the parchment paper. Whip up your cream until nice and softly whipped. In a processor add the strawberries and icing sugar and blitz until you have a nice smooth consistency. Scoop out the inside of the passionfruit into a small bowl. Generously lather the top of the Pav with the cream and adorn with drizzles of Passionfruit and strawberry coulis and serve immediately. It will last up to 3 days stored in the fridge but best served on the day it’s made.

Chocolate Pavlova:

Ingredients: (Makes one generous Pavlova)

300g castor sugar

6 egg whites

1 teaspoon of good vanilla extra

1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons of cocoa

100g of finely chopped plain dark chocolate

Topping:

300g chopped strawberries

500ml double cream

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Coarsely grated dark chocolate to decorate

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/gas mark 4/350ºF and line a baking tray with baking parchment. Beat the egg whites until satiny peaks form, and then beat in the sugar a spoonful at a time until the meringue is stiff and shiny. Sprinkle over the cocoa and vinegar, and the chopped chocolate. Then gently fold everything until the cocoa is thoroughly mixed in. Mound on to a baking sheet in a fat circle approximately 23cm / 9 inches in diameter, smoothing the sides and top. Place in the oven, then immediately turn the temperature down to 150°C/130°C Fan/gas mark 2/300ºF and cook for about one to one and a quarter hours. When it’s ready it should look crisp around the edges and on the sides and be dry on top, but when you prod the centre you should feel the promise of squidginess beneath your fingers. Turn off the oven and open the door slightly, and let the chocolate meringue disc cool completely. When you’re ready to serve, invert on to a big, flat-bottomed plate. Whisk the cream till thick but still soft and pile it on top of the meringue, then scatter over the strawberries. Coarsely grate the chocolate and sprinkle haphazardly over the top, letting some fall, as it will, on the plate’s rim.

Pavlovas are the perfect Christmas dessert to serve for family and friends because they are light, airy, and beautifully festive.

Their crisp meringue shell contrasts delightfully with the soft, marshmallow-like interior, creating a texture that everyone loves.

Topped with whipped cream and fresh seasonal fruits, pavlovas offer a refreshing and elegant end to a hearty Christmas meal.

Plus, their snowy white appearance and customizable toppings make them a visually stunning centrepiece for your holiday table.

Enjoy the sweet, delicate flavours and the joy they bring to your festive gatherings!