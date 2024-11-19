From Vikings to the modern port of Dublin

“Dublin only exists due to its port,” said Cormac Lowth from the Maritime Institute of Ireland.

On Monday, November 25, Mr Lowth will illustrate the history of Dublin Port in Clondalkin’s Áras Chronáin.

The development of the port from the first Viking settlement in Wood Quay will be discussed and the “great engineering works that helped to expand the port throughout the centuries.”

Rare and interesting illustrations, including photographs, charts and paintings, will be shown.

Mr Lowth, originally from Ringsend, has lived in Tallaght for most of his life.

A retired builder, he’s had a lifelong interest in the sea and maritime history, besides spending several years as a merchant seaman on cargo ships and scuba-diving.

He has been involved in boats since childhood and was a crew member of the Galway Hooker ‘Naomh Crónán’, based in the Poolbeg Yacht Club in Ringsend, for many years.

“There are so many things to discover about the Dublin Port, many events that happened through history and many people involved in them, explained Mr Lowth.

“I was first asked to put together a talk when an old generating station in the port was converted into a heritage centre, and now I’m giving this lecture for the Clondalkin History Society.

“But I had a hard time in deciding what to include and what to leave out, because it’s such a big subject.”

According to Mr Lowth, the development of the port, in the 19th century especially, turned Dublin from a scarcely populated place to what it is today, enhancing access for people and “millions of tonnes of goods.”

“A History of Dublin Port” by Cormac Lowth will take place in Áras Chronáin, Watery Lane, Clondalkin, on Monday, November 25 at 8pm.

Tickets are available for €5 at the doors, and the event is free for all members of Clondalkin History Society.