Artists get to show off their works

Group of artists displaying their work in Ballyfermot Library are Linda O'Grady, Nicola Smith, Christine Finn, Angela Shivnen; Front row, left to right. Tony O'Reilly, Pam O'Reilly and Brenda O'Neill.

The Ballyfermot library is proudly hosting an art exhibition of local artists, reports Ken Doyle.

Works created by class participants from both The Bungalow, Cherry Orchard Family Resource Centre and The Markievicz Community Centre will be on display.

The three classes are mentored by two tutors who are funded by The City of Dublin Adult Education Services in Ballyfermot.

The exhibition opening was on Tuesday, November 5 and will continue for viewing until Friday, November 22.

Art tutor and organiser Angela Shivnen told The Echo: “The tutors for the art classes are provided free by the City of Dublin Educational Training Board and have proven to be a great success.”

“A lot of the students currently are older ladies who, maybe, finally have some free time after rearing their families. It’s been a great way to re-introduce them into society and life outside their homes. I must say though, the courses are open to everyone.”

“All abilities are catered for and we have a philosophy, “If you can’t draw a straight line, we have rulers for that. We support and encourage all of our students to release their potential and to have a go. All you can do is your best.”

The exhibition is a great opportunity for the people of Ballyfermot to show what they can do, and it is the culmination of a lot of hard work by all the students. Angela is excited to display the pieces to the wider public and hopes it will inspire others to start their own art journey.

“We hope that, as well as the public at large, friends and family of the students will come along and see the talent we have in Ballyfermot.

“With a bit of luck, people will see these works and think, ‘I wonder what I could do with a bit of guidance and the right atmosphere’.”