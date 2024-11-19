Search
Ten new sports pavilions get thumbs-up

Maurice Garvey November 19, 2024

PROPOSALS to build 10 sports pavilions for clubs across South Dublin County were approved this week at South Dublin County Council.

Funding close to €10m is required for the 10 pavilions, but SDCC hope to have them all completed in 2025.

