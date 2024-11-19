Keynote speaker at Chamber Christmas lunch is Bressie

MUSICIAN and mental health advocate Niall Breslin is the keynote speaker at this year’s South Dublin Chamber Christmas lunch.

The Chamber Christmas lunch takes place on Friday, December 6, at the Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Members are invited to bring along colleagues and clients for one of the most enjoyable nights in the Chamber’s calendar.

Guest speaker for this year’s lunch is former Blizzards frontman and Leinster rugby player Breslin, who became an award-winning author for his book Me and My Mate Jeffrey.

The memoir/self-help book won the 2015 Irish Book Award for popular non-fiction.

Breslin is a prolific advocate and public speaker on mental health, doing podcasts on the issue, and is an ambassador for Cycle Against Suicide (CAS).

He opened up on his blog about his struggles, having experienced a severe panic attack during a live taping on the first series of The Voice of Ireland.

Breslin sought professional help and ultimately decided to manage his anxiety, by adopting a more active lifestyle.

There will be the customary mulled wine at reception, a segment of the event which is sponsored by the hotel itself.

Cost of tickets is €90 per person or €900 for a table of ten.

Book your place/table at this premium event by clicking HERE or contact Cliodhna at 458 5247 or email cliodhna@sdchambber.ie

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept