Search
Garda says finger ‘forcibly bent’ during course of duties
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Garda says finger ‘forcibly bent’ during course of duties

Echo StaffMay 1, 2025 9:05 am

A garda who was injured by a man resisting arrest said he was attacked “with no regard for my safety or life”, reports Eimear Dodd.

Garda Sergeant Wes Kenny read a victim-impact statement at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court during the sentencing of Keith Daly (31).

Read More


Walking group idea brings local community together

Tallaght

A walking club celebrating one year since foundation are bracing for this year’s Darkness into Light walk to raise funds for suicide...

Father still struggling with circumstances of ‘unexpected passing’ of Jordan ‘Pako’

Tallaght

A coroner’s court has heard that the father of a young Dublin man who suffered a violent death last year was unable...

‘Lack of strategic vision’ for the village is very disappointing

Tallaght

Tallaght Community Council condemned the “lack of strategic vision” for the village with an “over focus” on small sized apartments, as they...

Students raise funds for Saoirse

Tallaght

‘Blingo Bingo’ was recently hosted in The Old Mill Bar by TU Dublin, Tallaght student.This was a charity fundraiser for Saoirse Domestic...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST